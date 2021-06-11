Mathew Watson Sells 668 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Best Buy alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01.

On Monday, May 10th, Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mathew Watson sold 13 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,582.62.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.