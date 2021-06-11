Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. Materialise has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 708.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

