Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.35. 110,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,867. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

