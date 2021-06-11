MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $98.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.17.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $4,692,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 588,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,608. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

