Martha A. M. Morfitt Purchases 4,800 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LULU stock opened at $329.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

