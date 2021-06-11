Marshall Urist Sells 16,568 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.14.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

