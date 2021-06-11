Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Sells $23,817.72 in Stock

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 16,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $23,817.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,261,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,270.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 652,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,818. The company has a market cap of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

