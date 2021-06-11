Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 14th

Marquee Raine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Marquee Raine Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Marquee Raine Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
In other Marquee Raine Acquisition news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
