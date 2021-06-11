Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 14th

Marquee Raine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Marquee Raine Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Marquee Raine Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

In other Marquee Raine Acquisition news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 167,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,357,000.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.