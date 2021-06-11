Mark Connelly Purchases 50,000 Shares of Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider Mark Connelly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Calidus Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.