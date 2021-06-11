Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CROJF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.
About Marimaca Copper
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.