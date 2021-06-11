Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CROJF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

