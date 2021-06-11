Marijn E. Dekkers Sells 7,610 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marijn E. Dekkers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $67.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

