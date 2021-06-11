Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 146,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,865,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,103,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

