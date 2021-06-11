Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.