Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.
MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $144.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.32. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $146.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
