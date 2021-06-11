Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI opened at $32.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,267 shares of company stock worth $17,113,884. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.