Madison Asset Management LLC Has $795,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

