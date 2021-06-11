Madison Asset Management LLC Has $332,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $527.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.65 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

