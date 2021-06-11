Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.87.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0812563 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last three months.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

