Lundin Mining Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.87.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

