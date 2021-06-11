LuaSwap Trading Down 16.2% This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.77 million and $28,239.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00775518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,681,810 coins and its circulating supply is 89,872,985 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.