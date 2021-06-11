Lotto (LOTTO) Price Tops $0.0461 on Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $92.19 million and $253,287.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

