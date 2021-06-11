Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Gap Up to $13.75

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $14.87. Loop Industries shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 881 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

