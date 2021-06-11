Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

