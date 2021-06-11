Long Pond Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Long Pond Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886,287 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties comprises 1.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.64% of National Retail Properties worth $49,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 42.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $10,987,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

