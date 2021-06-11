Long Pond Capital LP Takes $26.83 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

VICI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,080. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

