Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 30,000 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,808.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21.

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00.

LQDT opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

