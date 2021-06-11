LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0188 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $13.34 million and $10,242.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 231% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.