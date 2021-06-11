Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $610.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $587.75 billion, a PE ratio of 610.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.