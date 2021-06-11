Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $177.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

