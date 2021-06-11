Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $718,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 112,127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,475,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of -401.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.