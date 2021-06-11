Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

IUSB stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05.

