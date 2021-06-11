Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

