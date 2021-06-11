LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $227,220.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.