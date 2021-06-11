Lindsell Train Ltd Has $565.73 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lindsell Train Ltd cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,237,871 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 206,500 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 8.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 1.36% of eBay worth $565,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,078,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

