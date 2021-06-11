Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE LEVI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,299,985 shares of company stock worth $34,703,390. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

