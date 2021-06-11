Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Shares Up 2.6%

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.23. 7,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 72,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

