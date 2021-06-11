Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.92. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.86.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$55.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.