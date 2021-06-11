Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,542. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 38.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

