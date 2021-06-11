LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Update

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 980.9% from the May 13th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAIX by 191.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

LAIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,036. The company has a market cap of $88.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81. LAIX has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

