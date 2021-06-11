L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown Sells 30,353 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William M. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.58. 1,496,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,215. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

