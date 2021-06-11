L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO Sells $26,166,726.99 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE LHX opened at $219.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.55. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
