L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO Sells $26,166,726.99 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE LHX opened at $219.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.55. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.