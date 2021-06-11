Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.64 million and the highest is $20.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $98.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.33 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,493. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

KYMR stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. 12,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,181. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

