KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CMO Elizabeth Jackson Sells 962 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $13,208.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,859.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KVHI opened at $13.39 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

