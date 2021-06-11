KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits Sells 5,984 Shares

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $50,758.00.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $251.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

