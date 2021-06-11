Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 895.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $977,718 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

