KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KUKAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.70. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

