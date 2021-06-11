Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) versus Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Financial Comparison

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.57% 2.42% 1.41% Kaman -8.29% 6.30% 3.52%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaman has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Kaman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 6 3 0 2.33 Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Kaman has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.87%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Kaman’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 4.34 $79.60 million $0.19 138.00 Kaman $784.46 million 1.94 -$69.74 million $2.11 25.91

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman. Kaman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaman beats Kratos Defense & Security Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. It serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts. It also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; manufactures and supports K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters; and restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Kaman Corporation was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

