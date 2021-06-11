KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 15,221 shares traded.

KPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

The company has a market cap of C$102.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.32.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.85%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

