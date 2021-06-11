Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 8,133 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $24.62 on Friday. Koss Co. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.40 and a beta of -2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.
