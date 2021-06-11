Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.