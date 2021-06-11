Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

