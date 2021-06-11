Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.